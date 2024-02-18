Deputies: Off-duty Orlando police officer arrested, charged with DUI in Pinellas County

PINELLAS, Fla. — An off-duty Orlando police officer was arrested in Pinellas County early Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Cesar Hernandez Castillo, 39, has been charged for driving under the influence.

According to a news release, deputies found Hernandez Castillo traveling over a raised median on Park Boulevard and 86th Lane in the City of Seminole.

Deputies said that they approached Hernandez Castillo, who showed signs of impairment, including a strong smell of alcohol, bloodshot and glassy eyes and poor balance.

According to deputies, Hernandez Castillo refused to perform a field sobriety test or provide a breath sample.

Hernandez Castillo was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

Orlando Police Department released the following statement:

“The Orlando Police department was made aware of the arrest of one of our officers earlier this morning regarding an alleged DUI offense. Officer Cesar Hernandez-Castillo has been placed on paid administrative leave and an internal investigation regarding this arrest has been opened.”

