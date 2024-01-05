Deputies pack courtroom for sentencing of man who attacked pregnant woman, shot at deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Emotions ran high as Orange County deputies packed into a courtroom Thursday for the sentencing of a man convicted of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer with a deadly weapon.

Deputies took the stand urging an Orange County judge not to let 40-year-old Avery Williams off too lightly.

He was ultimately sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

Deputies said Williams shot at his brother and attacked a pregnant woman before trying to shoot them in December of 2021.

“I don’t believe in judging people by their past, however in this case I would say that Williams is clearly unwilling to learn from his mistakes,” said Orange County Deputy Alexandra Pearce.

Pearce testified that she shot at Williams after getting called to an attempted murder scene where Williams ran away and then turned a gun on her.

The trial revealed Williams never actually shot at officers, but experts testified that was only because his gun had malfunctioned.

“I remember seeing the firearm in his hand and he pointed it directly at me. And all I could think in that moment is I don’t want to die. It was a terrible moment to have to choose between my life and someone else’s,” said Pearce.

Pearce went on to detail the trauma that followed the incident.

Another deputy also submitted a written impact statement that shared how the incident led him to have suicidal thoughts.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina made a rare court appearance for the sentencing as well and spoke only to Channel 9 about the judge’s sentencing decision.

“He’s a repeat violent offender, a habitual felony offender and someone who obviously has been given multiple chances to conform to society and refuses,” said Mina.

Mina praised his deputies who took the stand and ultimately said he was pleased with the judge’s decision.

He had previously been vocal against a plea deal offered to Williams in November of 2022 that would have sentenced Williams to 15 years.

Mina argued Williams was a danger to our society and that wasn’t enough time for the crimes he committed and his felony history.

Prosecutors Thursday also made that argument to a judge, pointing out 6 prior criminal cases where Williams was charged with felonies ranging from Aggravated assault to Grand Theft in various Florida counties.

“The fact that he was willing to shoot at sworn law enforcement officers means he was going to shoot at anyone.

He had just been released months prior for pointing a firearm at someone else,” said Mina.

During his sentencing, Williams did apologize for what happened and the “effects it had on everybody involved” before a judge officially sentenced him.

Williams was found guilty at trial by jury for two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer with a Firearm on Sept. 20.

He previously pled guilty to one count of Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon.

The Orange County Judge sentenced Williams to 30 years in jail.

He would need to serve at least 15 years before becoming eligible for parole.

