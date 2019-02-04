  • UPDATE: Man shot multiple times in Orange County on Sunday, deputies say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Orange County on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

    Deputies said the shooting occurred around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of South Ivey Lane and Gore Avenue.

    The victim was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, deputies said.

    Investigators said another man showed up at Health Central hospital with a gunshot wound after the shooting, but it’s unclear if the incidents are related, deputies said.

    Deputies said there is little cooperation from the victims and they are continuing to investigate. 

