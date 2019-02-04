UPDATE: Man shot multiple times in Orange County on Sunday, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Orange County on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the shooting occurred around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of South Ivey Lane and Gore Avenue.
The victim was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, deputies said.
Investigators said another man showed up at Health Central hospital with a gunshot wound after the shooting, but it’s unclear if the incidents are related, deputies said.
Deputies said there is little cooperation from the victims and they are continuing to investigate.
WFTV reporter Megan Cruz is working to get more information on this incident.
Stay with WFTV Channel 9 for updates on this breaking news.
CSI is here now collecting evidence. Noticing a lot of shell casings near the front of the store. Still waiting on more information from @OrangeCoSheriff. @WFTV #WFTV pic.twitter.com/N4oY9cVDbf— Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) February 4, 2019
HAPPENING NOW: @OrangeCoSheriff is investigating a shooting at Ivey Lane and Gore. Witnesses say they heard what sounded like 10 shots. No word on whether a suspect has been identified or is in custody. #WFTV @WFTV pic.twitter.com/3Vw16mEt3S— Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) February 3, 2019
