Deputies question person of interest after fatal stabbing at 7-Eleven in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are questioning a person of interest in connection with a deadly stabbing that took place overnight.
Deputies said the victim was found at a 7-Eleven on South Orange Blossom Trail, near 39th Street.
Related Headlines
Investigators have only released limited information on the suspect and said they have a person of interest who was involved in the case.
TRENDING NOW:
- False report of gun causes panic during security breach at Orlando International Airport, police say
- Body of missing Cocoa mother of 4 found in rural Osceola County, police say
- VIDEO: 'No one wants to see that': Man says someone was watching him through his Nest camera
- Sheriff: Man who livestreamed shootout with deputies on Instagram shot 1st; bodycam video release
Deputies said they received a call shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday about the stabbing.
WFTV reporter Johny Fernandez spoke with one witness, who didn't want to show his face, who said he believes a fight happened moments before.
“I thought the guy punched him,” the witness said.
Detectives said they arrived and found the victim unresponsive with stab wounds to the chest.
Investigators said the victim was a man in his 40s and he was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Deputies spent most of Sunday morning talking to a man in his 50s who they consider a person of interest.
Deputies said the investigation is still in the beginning process and they have not released the name of the victim.
This is the scene at the @7eleven on OBT/39th street. @OrangeCoSheriff deputies confirm one man is dead after he was stabbed. Deputies are talking to person of interest. More on @WFTV daybreak. pic.twitter.com/erCvHHJk1k— Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) February 17, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}