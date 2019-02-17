  • Deputies question person of interest after fatal stabbing at 7-Eleven in Orange County

    By: Johny Fernandez , James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are questioning a person of interest in connection with a deadly stabbing that took place overnight.

    Deputies said the victim was found at a 7-Eleven on South Orange Blossom Trail, near 39th Street.

    Related Headlines

    Investigators have only released limited information on the suspect and said they have a person of interest who was involved in the case.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Deputies said they received a call shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday about the stabbing. 

    WFTV reporter Johny Fernandez spoke with one witness, who didn't want to show his face, who said he believes a fight happened moments before. 

    “I thought the guy punched him,” the witness said.

    Detectives said they arrived and found the victim unresponsive with stab wounds to the chest.

    Investigators said the victim was a man in his 40s and he was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. 

    Deputies spent most of Sunday morning talking to a man in his 50s who they consider a person of interest. 

    Deputies said the investigation is still in the beginning process and they have not released the name of the victim.

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories