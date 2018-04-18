  • Deputies release sketch of man wanted in carjacking at Aldi

    By: Monique Valdes

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies have released a sketch of the person they said used a knife to carjack a woman outside of a grocery store Friday night.

    Investigators said he attacked a 65-year-old woman while she was putting groceries in her car at the Aldi supermarket on West Colonial Drive.

    Deputies said after putting a pocket knife to her neck, the victim gave him the keys to her Mazda Miata and he took off.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline.
     

