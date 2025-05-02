Deputies release video of ‘person of interest’ after elderly woman attacked in Dr. Phillips

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County released video Friday of a person they want to talk with after an elderly woman was attacked.

Video shows that inside the HarborChase assisted living facility on Della Drive in the Doctor Phillips area.

Deputies said someone broke into a 90-year-old woman’s apartment Tuesday evening and tried to suffocate her, but she was able to fight him off.

Deputies said the video released Friday shows a person of interest they want to talk with.

HarborChase of Dr. Phillips released the following statement about the incident:

“On April 29 at approximately 7:30pm, 911 was called by HarborChase of Dr Phillips’ senior living community regarding an alleged trespasser and incident with a resident within one of the Independent Living apartments. The resident is unharmed, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department is fully investigating the incident.

“To protect the privacy of the residents, our associates, and to respect the integrity of the ongoing investigation by the Sheriff’s Department, we are currently unable to comment on or provide additional details. We expect our quick and concise actions and transparent reporting to help bring the investigation to a satisfactory resolution.

“HarborChase of Dr Phillips is managed and operated by Harbor Retirement Associates (HRA). It is HRA’s mission to serve and care for seniors and their families with dignity, respect, and compassion. Providing a safe home and working environment for our residents and associates while providing peace of mind for their loved ones remains paramount to HRA and our family of HarborChase communities.

“Harbor Retirement Associates will release an additional statement following formal investigation results and in full cooperation with law enforcement officials.”

