WATCH: Deputies rescue man lost in Flagler County woods during severe storm

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Florida County rescued a man last week after he became lost in the woods during a thunderstorm.

The man called 911 on Thursday evening after he had been lost for over an hour inside the Princess Place Preserve.

Deputies said the man had been caught in heavy rain and was standing in ankle-deep water when he called for help.

First responders used GPS coordinates to locate his vehicle along the woodline.

Despite severe weather conditions, deputies ventured into the woods to find the man.

The deputies navigated challenging terrain, including knee-high mud and heavy rain, to reach the man.

He was stuck wading through waist-deep water as rescuers arrived.

“I commend not only our deputies for rescuing this man but also Communications Specialist First Class Hicks for her outstanding work maintaining contact and providing lifesaving information to the deputies on scene,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “This incident is a testament to the teamwork, persistence, and dedication of our deputies and communications team who ensured a safe outcome despite the difficult circumstances.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group