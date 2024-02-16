Deputies respond after small plane crashes into woods in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County said a small plane crashed into a wooded area overnight.

Officials said a Cessna 172 lost power and crashed in the woods off of Marsh Road in Lake George State Forest, northwest of DeLand.

Deputies said the pilot suffered minor injuries and was able to walk away from the crash.

Officials said no one else was inside of the aircraft and no other injuries were reported.

Agents with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have been called to investigate the crash.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

