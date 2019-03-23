Deputies respond to shooting call in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating a possible shooting in Orlando Friday night.
Deputies were dispatched out to the area of Curry Ford and Semoran Boulevard around 10:50 p.m.
Related Headlines
Suspect or victim information have yet to be released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}