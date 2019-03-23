  • Deputies respond to shooting call in Orange County

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating a possible shooting in Orlando Friday night.

    Deputies were dispatched out to the area of Curry Ford and Semoran Boulevard around 10:50 p.m.

    Related Headlines

    Suspect or victim information have yet to be released.

    This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories