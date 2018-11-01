Deputies respond to two separate stabbings in Volusia Halloween night

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate stabbings – one fatal – that happened Halloween night.
The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the first incident at 7 p.m. in Deltona where an ongoing dispute between neighbors ended with one of them attacking the other with a large kitchen knife. The 51-year-old victim had stab wounds to his hips, chest, scapula and neck.
Related Headlines
The man was transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford where he was stabilized and underwent successful surgery for his injuries.
READ: Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Port Orange
The Sheriff’s Office said the suspected stabber, 52-year-old Kwame Kennedy, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was released from jail early Thursday morning on $15,000 bail.
Three hours later, deputies responded to a second stabbing, this time in Osteen. At the scene, deputies said they found 43-year-old Joshua Rogers unresponsive with stab wounds to his torso. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The man suspected of stabbing Rogers, 49-year-old Donald Blanton Jr., said Rogers had attacked him and that he stabbed him in self-defense.
The investigation into the case is ongoing. No charges have been filed.
Deputies responded to two separate stabbing incidents last night. One in Deltona: Victim survived, stabber arrested. One in Osteen: Victim died, stabber interviewed, claims self-defense, investigation ongoing. https://t.co/icaXtHXL7m— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) November 1, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}