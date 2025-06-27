Deputies say man with knife barricaded himself in Deltona store

DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County deputies were able to get secure a man they say barricaded himself inside a Deltona store.

Deputies said the manager of Deltona Tobacco and Vape reported that a man with a knife went into the store Thursday evening and refused to leave. The manger got out and called 911.

No customers were inside, deputies said.

Responding deputies negotiated with the man through the store’s glass door until they moved in with “less lethal shotguns.”

Deputies say the less lethal round did not appear to hit the man but startled him enough for them to get inside and safely secure him.

He was taken into protective custody under the Baker Act and taken to the hospital. His name was not released.

