Deputies search for missing 12-year-old in Kissimmee

    By: Chip Skambis

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Osceola County deputies are looking for a 12-year-old boy who went missing Friday. 

    Deputies said Adam Eades was last seen around 5:35 p.m. leaving his home on Cedro Drive on foot in Kissimmee. 

    He was wearing a white T-shirt with yellow basketball shorts that have a red stripe with Mickey Mouse on the side, deputies said. He was also wearing gray socks and black Crocs. 

    Adam wears glasses and has crooked pinky fingers, deputies said. 

    Anyone who sees Adam or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately. 

