Deputies search for missing girl, 14, who disappeared from her bedroom

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Deputies said Emily Miranda was last seen at her home Tuesday night on Ortano Court in unincorporated Winter Springs.
Family members told deputies the girl was upset over a family matter and went to her bedroom. Deputies said when family checked on her around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, she was gone.
Her family said the girl recently made threats to harm herself and they are concerned about her well-being.
Deputies say Emily is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, approximately 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a peach shirt, bicycle shorts and had her hair in a bun. She may have a bandage on one of her forearms.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650.
