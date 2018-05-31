Deputies search for missing Osceola teen; may be traveling with man named Johnny

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies in Osceola County are looking for a missing teenager.
FDLE issued a missing child alert for Sarroya Wiggins, 17, from Osceola.
She was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Kissimmee Vineland Road, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue dress and black sandals, carrying a blue purse and wearing a cheetah print scarf in her hair.
Deputies said Wiggins left the Chili's to get items from her car and never returned.
Wiggins called her family to say a man wasn't allowing her to leave his vehicle, deputies said.
She believes she is at a hotel that is red in color, deputies said.
Wiggins may be in the company of a man named Johnny traveling in an silver Audi, police said.
If you have any information, contact FDLE or the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222, or call 911.
