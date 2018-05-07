0 Deputies search for Ocala woman, 4 of her 6 children

OCALA, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Monday that it's searching for an Ocala woman and four of her six children, whom they fear could be endangered. They range in age from 2 to 13.

Curleasha Harris left her Northeast 4th Court apartment after the Florida Department of Children and Families issued an order to take custody of her children, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lauren Lettelier said.

Investigators said Harris took off with her six children, but she dropped off two of them at a relative's home. They said the two children had been placed in their father's custody and she took them without permission.

Read: 1 week after dozen sinkholes open in Ocala, cause remains unknown

"This weekend, we had a mom who took some of her children," Lettelier said. "She was notified that she violated this protective order, and she turned them back into a family member."

Deputies said DCF seeks to take custody of Harris' children because she has used drugs around them.

"DCF has a child protection order on these children, so we need to bring them (into) DCF custody," Lettelier said.

Residents told Channel 9 they saw Harris stop by her apartment Monday to pick up clothing.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.