  • Deputies search for suspects after man shot, killed Thursday afternoon in Apopka

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    APOPKA, Fla. - Deputies are searing for suspects after a man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Apopka.

    Deputies said the shooting occurred on East 13th Street around 1:55 p.m.

    Related Headlines

    A black man in his 40s was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead by firefighters, deputies said.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Investigators said they are actively searching for suspects who also may have been known to the victim.

    Deputies did not give a description of any suspects or say what led to the shooting.

    This story will update once more information is released.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories