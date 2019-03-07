Deputies search for suspects after man shot, killed Thursday afternoon in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. - Deputies are searing for suspects after a man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Apopka.
Deputies said the shooting occurred on East 13th Street around 1:55 p.m.
Related Headlines
A black man in his 40s was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead by firefighters, deputies said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Fired Florida officer guilty of slaying black motorist
- ‘It's like fights after fights': 3 students arrested, deputies called 25 times this school year
- Attorney: Chris Watts' daughter begged for her life after watching sister's murder
- VIDEO: OSHA fines Florida post office $129,336 for rxposing mail carriers to August heat
Investigators said they are actively searching for suspects who also may have been known to the victim.
Deputies did not give a description of any suspects or say what led to the shooting.
This story will update once more information is released.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}