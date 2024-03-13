Deputies search man who robbed an Osceola County bank

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to be on the lookout for a bank robbery suspect.

On Monday, deputies responded to South State Bank, locate at 850 Cypress Parkway, in reference to a bank robbery.

When deputies arrived, the victim told them that while she was working behind the teller counter, a Black male approached the counter and immediately pulled out a note, demanding money.

The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, deputies said.

The suspect ran from the bank, and last seen wearing a camouflage hat, blue pullover jacket, and blue pants.

Deputies have not released any other information at this time.

If you have any information regarding this bank robbery, call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222.

