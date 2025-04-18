Deputies: Missing 8-year-old Flagler Countyboy with autism has been found

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Eight-year-old David Zuniga has been located, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Original Story:

Deputies in Flagler County are searching for an 8-year-old boy who has been reported missing.

Deputies said David Zuniga has autism and was last seen in the vicinity of Poppy Lane in Palm Coast.

Crews are conducting searches from both the ground and the air in the area.

David has brown hair and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue pants, and no shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group