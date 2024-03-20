Deputies search for missing, endangered Marion County woman

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a 37-year-old woman who has been missing since last month.

April Adkins was reported missing to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office by her family on Feb. 21, 2024.

Deputies said her family last had contact with her in late November of 2023.

Read: SpaceX crews prepare for 30th resupply mission to International Space Station

“Due to suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance, April’s family and law enforcement are concerned for her safety” Officials said in a news statement.

MCSO said Adkins’ last known residence is 13785 SE Highway 464C, in Ocklawha.

Read: The Stetson Hatters are off to March Madness

The sheriff’s office said deputies are gathering information from where and when Adkin was last seen and hopefully, it will lead them to her current location.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group