Deputies search for missing and endangered teen in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County are looking for a teenager who is reported missing and considered to be endangered.

Deputies said 18-year-old Ashley Johnson was last seen Wednesday around 10:45 p.m.

Johnson was seen leaving her parent’s home on SE 114th Street in Ocklawaha, officials said.

Investigators said she was last seen wearing a red tank top and black shorts.

Deputies were told that Johnson committed an act of self-harm before she fled from the home before they could arrive.

Due to her actions, mental state, and need for medical attention, law enforcement and her family are concerned for her safety, officials said.

Anyone who knows Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

