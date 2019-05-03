Deputies: Search underway near Sanford for person involved in armed burglary

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A search was underway Friday afternoon near Sanford for a person who was involved in an armed burglary near Altamonte Springs, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were called at about 1:15 p.m. to a home on Virginia Avenue near North Street and Palm Springs Drive in the Sanlando Springs neighborhood after a homeowner said he walked in on an armed trio burglarizing his home, said Bob Kealing, a Sheriff's Office spokesman.
The homeowner, who was also armed, fired a shot and the burglars fled uninjured, Kealing said.
Deputies said the burglars were seen in a car near West Lake Mary Boulevard and Interstate 4, and they bailed from the vehicle at West State Road 46 and International Pkwy near Sanford.
Deputies said they took a man and a woman into custody and they continue to search for a third person.
Investigators said they discovered a gun in the car. It is unknown if the third person is armed.
Detectives are interviewing the homeowner, Kealing said.
No other details were given.
