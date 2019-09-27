0 Deputies searching for men who carjacked car, robbed banks across three counties, investigators say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a carjacking it said is related to a series of crimes that spans three Central Florida counties.

The Sheriff's Office released a video Friday that shows a driver running from their car after being carjacked at gunpoint.

According to investigators, the man in the video and his accomplice are also being sought in connection with two violent bank robberies.

Investigators said the car's driver dropped off the suspected carjacker early Wednesday morning at a 7-Eleven on Forest City Road.

Officials said the incident happened a few hours before an attempted bank robbery at a PNC Bank in Osceola County in ChampionsGate.

At the bank, employees were approached outside the bank as they were heading into work, according to investigators.

Surveillance pictures show the men wearing ghost masks and carrying guns.

Investigators said the men ordered employees into the bank at gunpoint and demanded personal property, but a bank alarm was activated and they ran away.

The next day, investigators said the men try to rob a BB&T branch on State Road 434 in Altamonte Springs, wearing the same ghost masks.

Deputies said they took a large amount of money and got away in one bank employee's car, which was left not far from the bank.

Investigators said the men are wanted in Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties.

No one was hurt in any of the incidents.

Investigators said the vehicle that was carjacked was found near the bank robbery scene in Osceola County.

Anyone will information is asked to contact Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information regarding the crimes.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.