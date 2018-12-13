ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they are searching for at least three men suspected of burglarizing a Dollar General and fleeing in a stolen car Thursday morning.
Deputies said the men smashed open the door of the Dollar General on Forest City Road, grabbed some items and then fled in a white car.
The car crashed about a mile away, and deputies said the suspects fled the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office said the suspects are still at large.
