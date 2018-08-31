  • Deputies seek man accused of exposing himself in Orange County subdivision

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives seek to question a man who was recorded by a doorbell camera exposing himself Monday in the Williamsburg neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

    Investigators said they believe the man might have also been involved in a recent burglary.

    A woman whose camera recorded the act told Channel 9 that she reviewed the footage after noticing that backyard furniture had been moved.

    The footage shows the man exposing himself as he rings the home's doorbell.

    "(It's) a little shocking," said the woman, who asked to not be identified. "This is kind of a nice, quiet little area."

    The woman said detectives dusted her home for fingerprints after she reported the incident.

    Deputies said the man is slender with facial hair and was wearing a black "Star Wars" T-shirt, black athletic shorts with white stripes and an "Assassin's Creed" hat.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

