Deputies seek man accused of exposing himself in Orange County subdivision

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives seek to question a man who was recorded by a doorbell camera exposing himself Monday in the Williamsburg neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators said they believe the man might have also been involved in a recent burglary.
A woman whose camera recorded the act told Channel 9 that she reviewed the footage after noticing that backyard furniture had been moved.
The footage shows the man exposing himself as he rings the home's doorbell.
"(It's) a little shocking," said the woman, who asked to not be identified. "This is kind of a nice, quiet little area."
The woman said detectives dusted her home for fingerprints after she reported the incident.
Deputies said the man is slender with facial hair and was wearing a black "Star Wars" T-shirt, black athletic shorts with white stripes and an "Assassin's Creed" hat.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.
NEED TO ID: Man commits sex crime in #Williamsburg area of Orange County on August 27th. Clear surveillance images. Who is he? Call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. Up to $1,000 reward. @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/IMQe4pD7xN— OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 30, 2018
