Deputies seek suspect after unprovoked stabbing in Ormond Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County deputies are investigating a stabbing in Ormond Beach.

According to the sheriff’s office, the stabbing victim told deputies he and his girlfriend were walking in the area of High Bridge Road and Ocean Shore Boulevard (S.R. A1A) early Friday morning when they encountered a man who appeared to be behaving “erratically.”

Deputies say the victim approached the man to ask if he was OK when the man stabbed the victim for no apparent reason.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, the victim and his girlfriend went back to their car and started to drive to the hospital but were only able to make it to the 7-Eleven on Roscommon Drive before they realized he needed more urgent medical treatment.

The victim was ultimately taken to a nearby hospital and treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, responding deputies canvassed the area where the stabbing was reported to have occurred and found a possible person of interest fitting the description given by the victim.

However, deputies say the person they questioned denied any involvement in the stabbing, and neither the victim nor his girlfriend were able to positively identify them as the suspect.

The vehicle the victim and his girlfriend drove was submitted to Volusia Sheriff’s Office evidence for processing.

The sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Units are assisting with the investigation.

