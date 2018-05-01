0 Deputies seek to ID man whose remains were discovered in Orange County woods

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released several photos of clothing in hopes of identifying a man whose skeletal remains were discovered last month in a wooded area.

Detectives released photos of the jackets, pants and boots the man was wearing when he died, as well as the tent in which his remains were discovered.

The remains were discovered on March 22 in woods along Curry Ford Road near South Goldenrod Road. The area has a homeless encampment, but detectives said none of the people who live there know the man, who might have also been homeless.

It's unknown if the man died under suspicious circumstances or because of natural causes.

The medical examiner's office said the man died between six months to 1½ years before his remains were discovered.

Rains from Hurricane Irma flooded the area in September and could have swept away his identification or other belongings.

Investigators said the man was white, 40 to 60 years old and about 5 feet 9 inches tall. His waist size was 34 inches, and he might have had an old neck injury, they said.

"We would just like to pay respects to the decedent and notify the next of kin to let them know that their loved one has, in fact, passed away," Orange County Detective Brian Savelli said. "That's our main goal right now."

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about the case.

Need to ID: the remains of a man was found last month near Goldenrod and Curry Ford. The man is Caucasian, 40-60 years of age, & about 5'9". Look at this clothing. The victim may have been a known transient and may have had an old neck injury. Call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

