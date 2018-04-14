0 Deputies seeking thieves kicking in front doors in Viera

VIERA, Fla. - Brevard County deputies are investigating a string of home burglaries happening in broad daylight in Viera where the thieves kicked in the victims’ front doors to get into their homes.

Leonard Hearndon arrived at his home in the Grant-Valkaria subdivision last week to find his front door kicked in and his home ransacked.

“Just totally violated. Just totally violated. I don’t understand how somebody can come into your house like that,” he said.

Even though his home is on U.S. 1 in plain view of traffic, that didn’t deter the thieves.

Hearndon said they went into his bedroom and went through every drawer, stealing cash and other valuables.

Leslie Hanson, who lives in the neighborhood, said she lost a lot of things when the thieves stole a safe from her home.

"Sentimental things like my grandmother's pearls, and gifts that have been given to me for 30, 40, you know, years, and, you know, just irreplaceable pieces,” she said.

Another neighbor, Charlie Christensen, said he was doing landscape work at a customer’s house earlier this week and called 911 when he noticed the customer’s door was kicked in.

Two days later, he said the burglars targeted his house during a 37-minute period when no one was there.

“They kicked the door off the hinge,” he said. "I'm just glad my youngest daughter didn't come in, spook them, and they have something, some kind of weapon. That's my, I mean, I can replace everything else."

