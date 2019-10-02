  • Deputies: ‘Serial thief' targeting LA Fitness gyms throughout Central Florida arrested

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who allegedly spent the past six months stealing from people who were exercising was arrested, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

    Deputies said Mariah Dougherty is facing charges in connection to several thefts at LA Fitness gyms throughout Central Florida.

    Investigators said Dougherty admitted to the thefts, and they found stolen items in her vehicle.

    Items that were taken include cash, credit cards and other personal items.

    Anyone with information on this arrest is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

     

