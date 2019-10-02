Deputies: ‘Serial thief' targeting LA Fitness gyms throughout Central Florida arrested

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who allegedly spent the past six months stealing from people who were exercising was arrested, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said Mariah Dougherty is facing charges in connection to several thefts at LA Fitness gyms throughout Central Florida.
Related Headlines
Investigators said Dougherty admitted to the thefts, and they found stolen items in her vehicle.
TRENDING NOW:
- More than 10 people injured after Lynx bus overturns on I-4 in Orlando
- ‘He was pointing the gun at the baby:' Family carjacked while driving home from Disney
- Former Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger found guilty of murder in death of neighbor Botham Jean
- ‘I don't think so': Some potential jurors unsure of innocence in Markeith Loyd murder trial
- TIMELINE: Fatal accidents involving I-4 Ultimate construction
Items that were taken include cash, credit cards and other personal items.
Anyone with information on this arrest is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
Serial Thief Arrested - Over the past 6 months, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office along with several other agencies have been investigating a series of thefts from multiple LA Fitness gyms throughout Central Florida.— Osceola Sheriff (@OsceolaSheriff) September 30, 2019
➡️https://t.co/lZlFssc5vh pic.twitter.com/KsqYnj7mcQ
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}