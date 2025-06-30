Deputies shoot suspect in Poinciana, sheriff says

POINCIANA, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said deputies shot a suspect in Poinciana Monday afternoon.

It happened in the area of St. Cloud Road and Caspian Road. Details are still scarce, but Judd said the suspect was injured and is in custody.

Earlier, the sheriff’s office said it was an armed man barricaded inside a home.

No deputies were harmed.

Judd said more information will be released Monday evening.

