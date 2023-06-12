Deputies: Shooting victim ends up at Orange County Hospital

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect that shot a 34-year-old male.

Deputies said they were called to a shooting in the Tangelo Park neighborhood of Orange County Thursday around 11:30 a.m.

When they arrived near Mandarin Dr. and Steyr St. they were unable to find a victim, but later learned Theodor Carl VonZielinski was left at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies said the search continues for the suspect.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Anyone with information, please contact Crimeline or the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Orange County Sheriff's Office Search for Suspect Orange County Sheriff's Office Search for Suspect

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group