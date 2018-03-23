  • Deputies: Skeletal remains discovered in woods in Orange County

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Skeletal remains were discovered Monday afternoon in a wooded area, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

    Deputies were called at 5 p.m. to a property on Curry Ford Road near South Goldenrod Road, Orange County Lt. Kyle Morse said.

    Read: Could skeletal remains found in home’s basement solve missing woman’s case from 1966?

    The death remains under investigation, Morse said.

    No other details were given.

    Read: Man who claimed he buried Natalee Holloway killed trying to kidnap woman

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies: Skeletal remains discovered in woods in Orange County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Palm Bay girl says she should be allowed to play on boys' flag football team

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pulse shooting trial: Salman's attorneys ask judge to dismiss charges

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida woman says hospital left needle in her spine for 14 years

  • Headline Goes Here

    National Security Adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster out; former U.S. ambassador…