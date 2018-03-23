ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Skeletal remains were discovered Monday afternoon in a wooded area, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies were called at 5 p.m. to a property on Curry Ford Road near South Goldenrod Road, Orange County Lt. Kyle Morse said.
The death remains under investigation, Morse said.
No other details were given.
