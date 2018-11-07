Deputies: Suspect sought after shooting, car chase

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A shooting at a Steak 'n Shake on West Colonial Drive led to a car chase and crash early Wednesday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The suspect is still being sought after crashing his car and escaping on foot near Hammocks Drive in Ocoee, deputies said. Officers said they found a firearm and drugs in the crashed car.
Deputies said they responded after a witness reported hearing as many as 20 to 25 gunshots near the Steak 'n Shake. When officers arrived, deputies said the suspect fled by car, leading to a chase by police.
That chase ended in a crash.
Deputies said there are no reports of any victims from the shooting, and they have not identified the suspect.
