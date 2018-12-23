Deputies: Teens in custody after shooting at Osceola County apartments

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Two teens are in custody after a fight at an Osceola County apartment complex ended with two men shot Saturday night, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Jesus Marquez-Sanchez, 16, and Elias Perez, 17, are facing charges of attempted murder after being involved in a shooting around 8:20 p.m. at the Osceola Pointe Apartments on Bald Cypress Drive.
According to police, a group of men got into a fight at the apartment complex, which led to a shooting.
Two men were shot. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, one in critical condition.
Osceola County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jacob Ruiz said a man named Jean Carlos Burgos was involved in the incident and is in critical condition.
Ruiz did not say how Burgos was involved.
Deputies said this was an isolated incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.
