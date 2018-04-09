0 Deputies: Thieves light fireworks at Florida Mall to divert from Rolex theft

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Several people were injured Sunday afternoon as shoppers and employees rushed out of the Florida Mall after fireworks were ignited to distract people from a jewelry store theft, Orange County deputies said.

Deputies responded to the mall about 5:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired, but quickly determined it was fireworks.

“We received a call of what was believed to be shots fired at the Florida Mall,” said Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jeff Williamson. “We had detectives that work there off duty and were there within minutes and determined it was not shots fired.”

Instead, a distraction theft was happening at Mayors Jewelers, deputies said. One man created the distraction while another escaped with a Rolex, according to deputies.

“The individual walked into the store and began to inquire about the Rolexes. Tried on one and then tried on another one,” Williamson said. “When they were trying on the second watch, apparently the individual outside the store set fireworks off.”

Orange County Fire Rescue said 11 people were injured as panicked crowds rushed out of the mall.

Five people were taken to the hospital and six were treated at the scene.

None of the injuries were serious.

"Hundreds and hundreds of people (were fleeing)," shopper Ali Lamarani said. "We didn't know what was going on."

Shoppers said on Twitter that they thought a gun was being fired.

"People were scared. You could see it on their faces. They were really panicked," Lamarani said. "There was panic -- no organized evacuation or anything."

Detectives said they're reviewing surveillance footage to try to determine who's responsible for the incident.

