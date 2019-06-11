0 Deputies: Woman goes into cardiac arrest after consuming meth during traffic stop

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was hospitalized after consuming an unknown amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

A news release said a deputy pulled over a car on Treiman Boulevard and Reynolds Street in Ridge Manor because the vehicle did not have rear taillights. As the deputy approached, he noticed the passenger placed an unknown object behind her seat, the release said.

After the traffic stop was concluded with a verbal warning, the deputy asked the driver if there was anything illegal in the car, to which she replied, “No,” and gave the deputy permission to search the vehicle, the release said.

“When the passenger exited the vehicle, deputies observed a crystal-like substance on her neck, chest, and clothing, indicating she may have ingested methamphetamine,” the release said.

Deputies said the passenger refused to cooperate or provide information about what she might have ingested. She was taken to a hospital for ingesting an unknown substance, deputies said.

The passenger went into cardiac arrest while at the hospital and is on life support, deputies said.

Deputies found 26.39 grams of methamphetamine, which were found in the back seat, a small amount of marijuana, a digital scale and glass smoking pipes, officials said.

“A more thorough search of the passenger’s person was conducted at the hospital. This search revealed two additional baggies containing methamphetamine, totaling 31.46 grams of methamphetamine. These baggies had been hidden in her undergarments,” the release said.

The woman’s name has not been released. If she survives, the woman will face drug charges, the release said.

