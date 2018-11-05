Deputies: Woman killed in Oak Hill shooting

OAK HILL, Fla. - A woman was shot and killed in Oak Hill on Sunday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
The woman, who deputies did not identify, was shot in the area of Brooks Circle and Saturday Drive, deputies said.
Related Headlines
Sheriff's Office officials said deputies were made aware of the shooting around 5 p.m.
Read: Man accused in fatal Ocoee pedestrian crash posts bail
The shooter, who deputies did not identify, remained at the scene of the shooting and is being questioned by detectives, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The investigation is still active.
No further details are available at this time.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}