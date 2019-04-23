Deputies: Woman who stabbed daughter to death punched corrections officer

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 28-year-old woman who fatally stabbed her 11-year-old daughter last month punched a corrections officer earlier this month, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Investigators said Rosa Alcides Rivera stabbed Aleyda Rivera 15 times March 10 before driving her to Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies in Orlando.
Related Headlines
Deputies were called at about 8:45 p.m. April 11 to the Orange County Jail after Rosa Rivera punched Orange County Corrections Officer Ebony Johnson in the face, an arrest report said.
Read: Affidavit: Woman stabbed daughter 15 times, killed her to keep her from having sex
The report said Johnson had entered Rosa Rivera's jail cell after she had removed her IV.
The incident was recorded by surveillance and body-worn cameras.
Rosa Rivera was charged with battery on a corrections officer.
Records said she has missed multiple court hearings for mental health reasons.
NEW: Rosa Rivera, who's accused of stabbing her daughter to death, is now facing additional charges for battery on a corrections officer. Once again, she missed scheduled first appearance hearings for "mental health" reasons.— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) April 23, 2019
ORIGINAL STORY:https://t.co/PRxwzPKCck pic.twitter.com/9eYm8qaWWB
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}