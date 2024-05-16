WATCH: Deputies wrangle 9-foot alligator napping in middle of Florida road

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County road is clear after relocating a nine-foot alligator from the street.
Deputies and FWC officers said the alligator was taking a nap in the middle of the street when they arrived.
“After a few twists and turns and with the help of Florida Fish and Wildlife, we were able to reel him out,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.
Officials say the gator has been relocated to a safer spot.
