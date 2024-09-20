WATCH: Deputy climbs through truck’s window on highway as driver suffers medical emergency

A Michigan deputy is being recognized for her swift actions on a Detroit highway.
Deputy Nicole Miron crawled into a moving pickup truck from her partner’s patrol SUV while they were driving.
Miron spotted the driver in distress and got inside the truck to stop it.
The driver was treated at a local hospital.
