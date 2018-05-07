  • Deputy shot in head by man accused of shooting cat in Highland County, officials say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. - A Highlands County deputy is in critical condition after he was shot as he responded to a call, authorities said.

     

    Deputy William Gentry responded to a call Sunday about a neighbor possibly shooting a cat in a Lake Placid community on Baltimore Way.

     

    When Gentry approached the neighbor, Joseph Edward Ables, 69, at his front door, Ables pulled a gun on the deputy, shooting him in the head, deputies said.

     

    Gentry, 40, was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital.

     

    Investigators said they are familiar with Ables. He is a convicted felon and has a violent history toward officers, including a recent battery charge on a law enforcement officer, officials said.

     

     “We ask that you continue to pray for Deputy Gentry, and hopefully, that will give him the strength to pull through this,” Highland County Sheriff Paul Blackman said.

     

    Watch sheriff's news conference below:

     

     

    Gentry has been working for the sheriff's office for more than nine years.

     

    Ables was arrested at the scene and taken to the Highlands County Jail, where he remains without bail.

