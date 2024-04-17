Deputy taken to hospital after crash on I-4 in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An early morning crash along Interstate-4 sent a Seminole County deputy to the hospital.

Troopers responded to the crash on eastbound I-4 near mile marker 101 in Sanford shortly after 4 a.m.

The crash involved a marked Seminole County Sheriff’s Office patrol SUV and a 2009 Pontiac G8, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a deputy was standing next to his parked patrol SUV for lane closure within a construction zone, when the Pontiac collided with the SUV.

The collision pushed the deputy down and onto the paved shoulder of the interstate, troopers said.

Investigators believe a medical issue might have caused the driver of the Pontiac to lose control of his car.

Both the driver of the car, 63, of Michigan, and the deputy were transported to a hospital.

FHP said both suffered minor injuries.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 9 that the deputy has since been released from the hospital.

The crash caused slowdowns on I-4 for several hours, but troopers fully reopened the roadway around 6:30 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

