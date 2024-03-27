DeSantis appoints entrepreneur Craig Mateer to Disney district

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando entrepreneur Craig Mateer has been appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, according to a March 26 Governor’s Press Office news release.

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

The news release did not specify Mateer’s role with the district, although the district website shows the board chair position as open. On March 27, Mateer voted as a board member during the district’s meeting. At that same meeting, Charbel Barakat was referred to as the board’s chair several times by board members and the district’s legal counsel.

