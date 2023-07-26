DeSantis makes additional cuts to presidential campaign staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is making more cuts to his presidential campaign staff.

The cuts come after DeSantis promised donors a “leaner” and more “insurgent” campaign over the weekend.

Officials said 38 positions will be impacted, including previously announced cuts in event planning.

This is about a third of the campaign’s payroll.

A new poll suggests former president Donald Trump is maintaining his lead to become the Republican presidential nominee.

The poll, from Monmouth University, found 46% of respondents want rump on the ballot.

Data shows 20% said they back DeSantis, while every other candidate only received single-digit support.

