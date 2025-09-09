DeSantis revives push for open carry law in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is advocating for new legislation to allow open carry of firearms in Florida.

The push for an open carry law follows the filing of a similar bill last year, which was withdrawn before it reached lawmakers.

Currently, Floridians can carry a concealed firearm without a permit, but open carry remains prohibited.

Opponents of the bill, including law enforcement, have expressed concerns about the implications of openly carrying firearms in public.

While the details of the new proposed legislation have not been disclosed, the debate over open carry continues to be a contentious issue in Florida.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group