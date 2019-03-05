0 Detective: Substitute teacher admitted to more victims at additional Osceola County schools

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fl. - A fired substitute teacher has reportedly told a detective that he inappropriately touched children at three different Osceola County elementary schools.

An investigation into the behavior of 19-year-old Syed Yasseen-Asher initially began when a parent of an alleged victim at Boggy Creek Elementary reported that the teacher molested their child.

Channel 9 learned Tuesday that Yasseen-Asher admitted to inappropriately touching students at Flora Ridge and Mill Creek elementary schools.

A representative of Osceola County schools later released a list to Channel 9 of all the schools the suspect taught at:

Boggy Creek Elementary -- Feb. 21 and Feb. 28, 2019

Central Avenue Elementary -- Jan. 16, Jan. 23, Feb. 6 and Feb. 20, 2019

Flora Ridge Elementary -- Feb. 12 and Feb. 18 of 2019

Ventura Elementary -- Feb. 14, 2019

Pleasant Hill Elementary -- Jan.22 and Feb. 8 of 2019

Kissimmee Middle School -- Dec. 18 and Dec. 20 of 2018, Jan. 11 and Feb. 1 of 2019

Kissimmee Elementary -- Jan. 18, 2019

Parkway Middle School -- Jan. 15, 2019

Mill Creek Elementary -- Jan. 9, 2019

An arrest affadavit showed Yasseen-Asher inappropriately touched six victims between the ages of 6 and 8-years-old.

The document stated that the suspect's behavior dated back to February 21 where one victim said "Asher began drawing a picture of a dolphin at his desk" before he touched her private area.

Other victims have similar stories of being molested inside the classroom.

The detective that interviewed Yasseen-Asher said during his court proceeding that he admitted to touching multiple girls.

"He said he found the children attractive and beautiful," according to the detective.

The sheriff's office is now working with the school board to try and reach students at all the schools the suspect worked for to identify any additional victims.

Yasseen-Asher remains in custody without the possibility of bonding out. He was arrested and charged with three counts of child molestation last week before the additional victims came forward Monday.

Channel 9 also learned that he is an Indian citizen in the country on a visa.

