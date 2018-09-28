Detectives hope new dashcam video will help solve 2017 murder case

OCALA, Fla. - Marion County detectives released dashcam video from 2017 in hopes it will help them identify a person of interest in the killing of a 65-year-old man.
The video is from a traffic stop conducted by Wildwood police in March 2017—a few months after the victim, Curtis Craddock, was shot and killed.
While police were investigating the driver of the car in the traffic stop, a passenger in the car took off.
"They were not able to catch him, but they did find a gun underneath the passenger seat where he was sitting," said Lauren Lettelier, public information officer for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
The gun turned out to be the weapon deputies say was used to shoot and kill Craddock at his home on NW 66th Terrace on New Year’s Day 2017.
Deputies said other people in the car are not cooperating with investigators, which is why they haven’t been able to identify the man who fled the traffic stop.
