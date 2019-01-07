Detectives release sketch of alleged carjacker in south Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County detectives released a composite sketch of a man who they believe carjacked a woman in south Orlando last year.
The woman was carjacked in late December around 11:40 a.m. outside her apartment along the 4000 block of South Rio Grande Avenue.
The woman tried to get back in her Toyota Corolla but was thrown from the vehicle when the suspect sped away, deputies said.
She pulled her 3-year-old son out of the backseat as the suspect drove away.
The child was not hurt and the woman suffered only minor leg injuries.
The car was abandoned along Kaley Street about an hour after the crime.
If you have any information on the suspect's identity or similar cases, please contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.
