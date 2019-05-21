Detectives seek thief who stole puppies from Orange City backyard

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - Volusia County detectives are investigating a report of four puppies stolen from a man’s backyard in Orange City Monday.
The owner told deputies four blue-nose pit bull puppies were stolen from the backyard of his house on the 200 block of East Gardenia Drive, deputies said.
Video from a neighbor’s security camera shows a woman with dark hair running through the front yard around 5:41 p.m., deputies said
Video also shows a an older-model black Honda Civic, which deputies described as a suspect vehicle.
Deputies said another witness described the woman as having red hair in a ponytail and wearing a bathing suit.
Detectives released pictures of the stolen puppies.
Detectives are actively pursuing potential leads, but anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the VCSO’s District 6 Detectives Unit at 386-668-3830.
