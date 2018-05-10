0 Deteriorating roads plague parts of Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Pot holes, divots and flooding are just some of the issues plaguing 40 miles of deteriorating roads in Daytona Beach.

Model Street is rated one of the worst streets, according to a list of compiled by the city.

Residents who live on Model Street said it has not been touched by the city in years.

“Well, we have to do it on the basis of what is most needed,” said City Commissioner Ruth Trager.

Model Street is in Commissioner Kelly White’s zone.

She declined to comment on whether there was any push to get the road fixed.

Edwards Street, which is in Commissioner Aaron Delgado’s zone, also has a low rating.

Delgado did not return Channel 9’s phone calls for comment.

Both roads are in the city’s poorest neighborhoods.

Some of the beachside roads have recently been repaved.

Channel 9’s Mike Springer went to the Public Works Department for answers.

Public Works Department Director David Waller said he does know when Model and Edwards streets will be fixed and said repairs are currently not in the budget.

A city spokesperson said the streets need a full-depth reclamation and it is not in this year’s budget to be done.

The city’s budget for this fiscal year is $227 million.

