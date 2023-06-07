Developer alleges Apopka is delaying this project on purpose; see why

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A feud between a local developer and city leaders for a fast-growing Orlando suburb persists several months after a judge’s ruling related to the matter — with the affordable housing community at the center of the tensions still yet to break ground.

A major development plan request for Southwick Commons, a 192-unit affordable housing apartment community that is being developed by Altamonte Springs-based Wendover Housing Partner, and is part of the larger$100 million Apopka City Center mixed-use project, will be heard by Apopka’s development review committee June 7 — the fifth submittal for the request.

Documents included with the meeting agenda indicate the city and the development team are hashing out a handful of design-related items, but Jonathan Wolf, Wendover’s founder and CEO, says contention over the project runs deeper than getting such elements in order.

